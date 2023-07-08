Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria  Stresses On Importance Of Panchayati Raj Institutions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the Panchayat Conference 2023 Phase II organised by the Assam Legislative Assembly at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “Panchayati Raj institutions, as the pillars of India’s grassroots administrative system, hold immense significance in our democratic contour. I am hopeful that this conference presents a platform to the elected representatives of six districts namely Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Morigaon, Darrang and Nalbari to raise their issues and discuss them to find agreeable solutions.”

Kataria also said, “India is a country of villages and more than half of the country’s population live in rural areas. Therefore, it is important for our villages to go forward and become a catalyst to national development.”

The Governor further advocated for creating a robust ecosystem where resources of the rural areas can be utilized to their optimal level for the development of human resources belonging to villages. He also reiterated the need of creating vocations in the villages so that nobody remains unemployed. He stressed on setting goals for rural development and keeping these goals in mind, the gram sabhas should be organized for expeditious development of the villages.

Underlining the importance of women empowerment, the Governor said that participation of women in the decision making process under the Panchayati Raj system is important.

He said that apart from motivating them, it is necessary to make use of the unbridled energy of the womenfolk for development.

“Information technology should also be used in the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions to lend transparency in the works,” the Governor added.

Governor Kataria expressed confidence that the conference would inspire, empower and give new impetus to the people’s representatives for the uplift of the people and strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions at the grassroots level.

The Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary while delivering the welcome address in the conference said that in the parliamentary democracy Panchayati Raj Institutions have vital role to play for effective implementation of government schemes at the grassroot level. This Panchayat Conference is an initiative to strengthen the holistic approach for people’s welfare in the state. The issues raised and discussed in the conference will help in empowering the system and serve the people in a better way, Daimary added.

The Speaker further said that the Assam Legislative Assembly would compile a report encompassing the suggestions, issues, etc., raised by the stakeholders in the conference. The report would be submitted to the state government for necessary amendment of the institutions.

State forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, health minister Keshab Mahanta, Deputy Speaker ALA Dr Numal Momin, PRI members along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the conference.