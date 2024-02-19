Arunachali scooty lifter apprehended at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 18: One Arunachali youth identified as Nabam Tappo was apprehended by a team of Sootea police on Saturday evening from Khanaguri area along with a stolen scooty while he was about to sell the stolen scooty. According to information, Naban came into contact with a youth from Khanaguri area at a hotel in Sootea on February 13 while the former came to Assam and exchanged their contact numbers. Nabam reached Sootea on Saturday and contacted the youth whom he met at a hotel. He informed that he had a scooty with him and would sell it due to scarcity of money. Nabam told that he would sell the number plate less TVS scooty with worth of Rupees seventy thousand at first and later he also informed that he would sell it only if he gets rupees thirty thousand. On doubt, the local youth informed the Sootea police. A team of Sootea police reached the site and interrogated him. During police interrogation, the accused admitted that he had stolen the NTROQ scooty of one Jiogi Iyapom from Arunachal Pradesh. Later on, Sootea police apprehended Namab who originally hails from Sagali village under Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh. The police team made contact with the owner of the scooty.