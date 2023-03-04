Asam Sahitya Sabha President Visits Central Sabha Office At Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 3: The newly elected Asam Sahitya Sabha president, Dr Surjya Hazarika along with vice president who assumed charge last month and others visited Chandra Kanta Handique Bhawan, the central office of the Sabha on Friday.

He was given a warm welcome by the Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha office bearers led by Bhaba Goswami and literary and other organisations in Jorhat district.

Dr Hazarika said that the Sabha would work to take the rich Assamese language to the world literary forum and for this he would need the help of the people at large.

He added that the Sabha would also try to resolve some of the issues it was facing and that the Sabha workers would be paid regularly.