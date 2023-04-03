Assam Sahitya Sabha Mulling Over Museum In Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 2: Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika on Sunday stated that the Sabha was planning to set up a museum at the Chandra Kanta Handique Bhawan here which is the headquarter of the premier literary organisation.

Dr Hazarika, while speaking to newspersons before chairing the first fully fledged executive of the new committee 2023-25 here, said that a plan to set up a museum of the literary body which had completed 100 years along with an archive.

He said that most likely the museum would be set up at premises of the Chandra Kanta Handique Bhawan and the matter would be discussed in the executive.

He also said that the library of the literary body would be upgraded to a central library.

Dr Hazarika further said that the Sabha had a lot to do in regard to Assamese language development and the Sabha had initiated many schemes to deal with the different issues and problems which had come to the fore.

Earlier, the Sabha president hoisted the literary body’s flag, following which smriti tarpan programme was conducted.

Dr Hazarika also unveiled a plaque of a road in Jorhat in the name of Sahityacharyya Jatindra Nath Goswami, a former Asam Sahitya Sabha president.

The inaugural function of the executive was held at Danveer Radha Kanta Handique Bhawan and was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

The welcome address was delivered by Jorhat Zila Sahitya Sabha president Bhabba Goswami.

Sahitya Akademi general council member Diganta Biswa Sarma was specially felicitated at the function.

Several former office bearers of the Sabha including Mrinalini Devi, a former vice president , Basanta Kumar Goswami, a former general secretary and Prahlad Chandra Tasa, former in charge president were present in the meeting