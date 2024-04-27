29 C
Assam: 5-year-old tragically killed in Kaliabor after truck runs over

Kaliabor, April 27: A tragic incident unfolded in Kaliabor, Assam’s Nagaon district, when a five-year-old boy was run over by a truck on Saturday morning, leading to his untimely death.

The young victim, Muzakir Alam, was reportedly playing near a road by a brick quarry, where his father is employed. The incident happened shortly after the truck left the quarry.

Reports suggest that the child, absorbed in play, unknowingly wandered onto the road and was hit by the truck.

The local populace is in shock after the incident, and there are emerging allegations that the quarry management might be trying to hide details of the accident to safeguard the truck involved.

