Assam achieves 81% Jal Jeevan Mission coverage: CM

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Assam has achieved 81% connectivity under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), ensuring clean and safe drinking water for rural households, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to reach every corner of Assam, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing clean water to every home.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Our schemes are designed to reach every doorstep in the state.”

The Chief Minister also shared the experience of Bharati Choudhury, a resident of Sonkuchi village in Barpeta.

Choudhury, who serves as the President of the Sonkuchi PWSS Water User Committee, praised the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission in her community.

She further noted that 221 families in her village now have functional household tap connections, providing them with clean, germ-free drinking water.