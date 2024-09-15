29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
type here...

Assam achieves 81% Jal Jeevan Mission coverage: CM

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "Our schemes are designed to reach every doorstep in the state."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Assam has achieved 81% connectivity under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), ensuring clean and safe drinking water for rural households, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted the government’s dedication to reach every corner of Assam, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing clean water to every home.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Our schemes are designed to reach every doorstep in the state.”

The Chief Minister also shared the experience of Bharati Choudhury, a resident of Sonkuchi village in Barpeta.

Choudhury, who serves as the President of the Sonkuchi PWSS Water User Committee, praised the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission in her community.

- Advertisement -

She further noted that 221 families in her village now have functional household tap connections, providing them with clean, germ-free drinking water.

Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam marks industrial growth’s new era, secures Rs 50,000 cr

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned