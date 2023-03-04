Assam Adds Another Milestone In Its History: Charaideo Moidams Meet UNESCO Requirements In World Heritage List

GUWAHATI, March 4: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a letter from the UNESCO Secretariat that Charaideo Moidams (pyramids) has been successful in meeting all technical requirements of UNESCO which let Assam’s Moidam be one of its nominations for UNESCO’s world heritage site status in the cultural category for 2023.

Sarma on his Twitter handle stated with great pride and happiness that it is a landmark achievement in Assam’s endeavor to get World Heritage Site status.

The letter from Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO World Heritage Center to the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma read that a copy of the nomination of Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty file has been sent to ICOMOS for evaluation. They will be contacting the Representative of India separately to arrange for an evaluation mission to the nominated property.

The Chief Minister of Assam in his tweet also conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nomination. Sarma further added that the nomination will now be reviewed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

The Moidams was the burial grounds of Ahom Kings and Queens. It is the expertise of brilliant architecture by the artsmen and masons of Assam in the course of the medieval era consisting of the ancient relics and artifacts which contribute to the crowning glory of Assam.