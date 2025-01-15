17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Charaideo Moidams become NE's 1st to get UNESCO certificate

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: In a historic moment for Assam and the Northeast, the Charaideo Moidams have officially become the first cultural property in the region to receive the UNESCO World Heritage Certificate of Inscription, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah announced on Wednesday.

The recognition highlights the unique mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty and its exceptional cultural significance.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu. Sharing the momentous achievement, Borah expressed his gratitude on the micro-blogging platform X.

He wrote, “No greater gift for the people of Assam on this auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu. The Charaideo Moidams have officially become the first cultural property in the Northeast to receive the #WorldHeritageSite Certificate of Inscription from @UNESCO.”

The recognition ceremony took place in Paris, where Borah received the World Heritage Certificate of Inscription from Ernesto Ramirez-Ottone, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, and Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the World Heritage Centre, UNESCO.

Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, was also present at the event.

This milestone is expected to boost cultural tourism in the state and draw attention to Assam’s illustrious heritage.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji, and Hon’ble CM, Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, for their unwavering support and tireless efforts, which have culminated in this historic milestone”, Borah added.

Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World