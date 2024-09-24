26 C
Assam advances solar electrification under PM Surya Ghar, adds 3,723 kW

The Chief Minister shared the state's achievements on the micro-blogging platform X, celebrating the substantial growth in solar energy adoption.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: Assam has made remarkable progress in solar electrification through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme, an initiative aimed at harnessing solar power to light up households, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

“Under the ambitious PM #SuryaGhar, Assam has taken a quantum leap in electrifying households through solar power,” Sarma wrote.

He also highlighted that since the scheme’s launch in Assam, 1,100 solar rooftops have been installed, adding a total capacity of 3,723 kW.

Sarma further extended his congratulations to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and all executing agencies for their dedicated efforts in implementing the scheme.

Additionally, he emphasized that this development represents a major step forward in the state’s push towards sustainable energy solutions, helping to reduce reliance on conventional power sources.

“Since its launch in the state – 1,100 Solar rooftops installed; 3,723 kW capacity added; Congratulations to @apdclsocial and all executing agencies”, Sarma added.

