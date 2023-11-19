23 C
Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal banned entry into 7 districts of state over ‘Seleng Sador’ recovery

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 19: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief, Badruddin Ajmal, has been banned from entering seven districts in Assam due to alleged disrespect to the ‘Seleng Sador’, a traditional Vaishnavite scarf.

The incident occurred during a party rally at Laharighat Block Playground in Nagaon district on November 14, triggering condemnation and debates on cultural sensitivity.

The Upper Assam Muslim Kalyan Parishad, a social organisation, issued a stern warning to Ajmal and banned his entry into Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Shivsagar districts until he apologises for his actions.

The organization claims Ajmal’s act disrespected the entire Assamese community. Earlier, the Morigaon district committee of Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) lodged an FIR against Ajmal.

