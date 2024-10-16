Assam Anti-Corruption Vigilance Dept arrests excise official for bribery

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Assam Department of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance arrested Partha Hazarika, Office Superintendent of the Excise Department, the department officials informed on Wednesday.

The operation took place near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur, where Hazarika was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.

