Assam Anti-Corruption Vigilance Dept arrests excise official for bribery

The operation took place near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur, where Hazarika was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Assam Department of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance arrested Partha Hazarika, Office Superintendent of the Excise Department, the department officials informed on Wednesday.

The operation took place near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur, where Hazarika was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Anti-corruption and Vigilance department wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Partha Hazarika, Office Superintendent,Excise Deptt near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur after he accepted bribe of Rs. 24,500/- from the complainant for issuing bar licence.”

