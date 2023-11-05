Assam: Bihar youth arrested with contraband drugs weighing 60kg at Guwahati railway station

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 5: Guwahati Police seized 60 kg of ganja at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday in another operation. The cannabis was recovered from a drug peddler from Bihar, identified as Rahul Kumar Singh.

Singh was arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. In a separate operation, Guwahati Police arrested another drug peddler, Biki Choudhury, from the Garigaon area with a large quantity of cannabis on Saturday night.

A case has been lodged for further legal proceedings. However, Choudhury’s father managed to escape from the scene upon learning of the operation.