Sunday, November 5, 2023
Assam: Bihar youth arrested with contraband drugs weighing 60kg at Guwahati railway station

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 5: Guwahati Police seized 60 kg of ganja at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday in another operation. The cannabis was recovered from a drug peddler from Bihar, identified as Rahul Kumar Singh.

Singh was arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. In a separate operation, Guwahati Police arrested another drug peddler, Biki Choudhury, from the Garigaon area with a large quantity of cannabis on Saturday night.

A case has been lodged for further legal proceedings. However, Choudhury’s father managed to escape from the scene upon learning of the operation.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
