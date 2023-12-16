16 C
Assam: BJP leader detained for demanding money from job aspirants for providing grade III, IV posts

Lakhimpur, Dec 16: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Samsul Hussain alias Raja, has been detained in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on allegations of demanding money for providing government jobs.

As the state executive of the Assam BJP Minority Morcha, Hussain is alleged to have planned to extort substantial sums for Assam Government’s Grade III and IV jobs.

An audio clip of his conversation with a job aspirant, where he demanded Rs 5 lakh for a Grade II post and Rs 3 lakh for a Grade IV post, reportedly went viral.

Following the clip’s circulation, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka called for an immediate police inquiry, leading to Hussain’s detention by the Lakhimpur Police.

