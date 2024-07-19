32 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 19, 2024
type here...

Assam Cabinet gives approval to Bill aimed at eliminating underage marriages

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the Assam cabinet has given its approval to a Bill aimed at revoking the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which previously allowed underage marriages under certain circumstances.

- Advertisement -

During the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Repealing Bill of 2024 is expected to be introduced in the forthcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage.”

Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
View all stories

“In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024,” he added.

Sarma stated that the repeal decision is intended to achieve “equality in the registration of marriage and divorce”.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister further instructed the state cabinet to prepare appropriate legislation for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be reviewed during the upcoming session of the Assembly.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hmar groups seek justice for three youths killed in police custody

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs