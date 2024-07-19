Assam Cabinet gives approval to Bill aimed at eliminating underage marriages

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the Assam cabinet has given its approval to a Bill aimed at revoking the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which previously allowed underage marriages under certain circumstances.

During the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Repealing Bill of 2024 is expected to be introduced in the forthcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage.”

“In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024,” he added.

Sarma stated that the repeal decision is intended to achieve “equality in the registration of marriage and divorce”.

The Chief Minister further instructed the state cabinet to prepare appropriate legislation for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be reviewed during the upcoming session of the Assembly.