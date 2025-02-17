Assam Cabinet Orders Probe into Pakistani National Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s Links to Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet convened on Sunday and instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.

- Advertisement -

This move follows growing concerns regarding Sheikh’s alleged involvement in activities aimed at disturbing communal harmony in Assam, as well as his broader influence on India’s domestic matters through social media and political commentary.

The Cabinet also ordered a thorough investigation into whether Sheikh’s actions, particularly on social media, are part of a larger conspiracy.

“In recent days, multiple news reports, social media posts, and other publicly available information have surfaced regarding comments made by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, which appear to be aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam. Additionally, his social media activity includes extensive commentary on India’s internal affairs and parliamentary matters, raising serious concerns about his intentions to undermine India’s interests,” the Cabinet resolution stated.

The resolution further noted that a closer examination of available information revealed that Sheikh is a well-connected individual with deep ties to the Government of Pakistan, having even represented the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at international forums.

- Advertisement -

“It has come to the attention of the Assam Cabinet, through publicly available information, that Mr. Ali Sheikh has held several advisory roles for the Government of Pakistan and has been part of committees formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Given these facts, and considering the historical attempts by Pakistani state and non-state actors to destabilize Assam, the Government of Assam takes Sheikh’s interference in the state’s affairs with utmost seriousness,” the resolution added.

The Cabinet also mentioned that Sheikh is the founder of LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organization working on climate change, and that Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of MP Gaurav Gogoi, was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time in Islamabad.

According to the resolution, both Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been involved with the global climate action group, the Climate and Development Knowledge Network, which operates in both India and Pakistan.

The Assam Cabinet expressed concern over the involvement of a Pakistan-based leader and other climate action group members in India’s internal affairs, raising serious questions about their intentions and operations.

- Advertisement -

“The Assam Cabinet has ordered a comprehensive inquiry to determine whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathizers or associates within Assam and across India who may be supporting Sheikh’s anti-India agenda,” the resolution stated.

The Cabinet emphasized that the investigation should be conducted with the utmost seriousness, in the interest of India’s security and sovereignty, and noted that Assam has historically been a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, requiring heightened vigilance and decisive action.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state government expects Elizabeth Gogoi to cooperate in the investigation and provide her travel documents to the police.

“Gaurav Gogoi raised questions in Parliament regarding India’s nuclear warheads. If Assam police wish to question him to determine if there is any direct or indirect connection, we expect his cooperation,” Sarma said.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that Elizabeth Gogoi had links to the ISI, a claim that Gaurav Gogoi has denied, stating that he would seek legal recourse.