Assam: CBI team summons top cops in Junmoni Rabha death case

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Nagaon, Oct 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are persisting with their probe into the mysterious death of Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.

They recovered a mobile phone from Rabha’s severely damaged S-Presso car during operations at Jakhalabandha on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a five-member CBI team conducted tests on the damaged parts of the vehicle at Jakhalabandha. The car is stored at the Jakhalabandha police station.

As part of the investigation, the CBI took the Engine Control Module (ECM) of the car, which could reveal the car’s speed during the incident. The CBI has called several police officers to Nagaon for questioning. Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, Runa Neog, was also reported to be in Nagaon today.

