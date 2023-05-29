Assam Circle Inspector Detained for Accepting Bribe, Another Arrest in Separate Bribery Case

Guwahati May 29: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended a Circle Inspector in Assam’s Baksa district for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40,000. The accused government officer, Ganesh Barman, a Circle Inspector at Simla, Baksa, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe in his office, according to the vigilance cell.

Barman was detained after he was found accepting the bribe from a complainant who sought relief for a relative involved in a criminal case. The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption agency took swift action, ensuring that the officer was caught in the act.

In a tweet, the anti-corruption agency stated, “This is the second trap in the last 12 hours! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM apprehended red-handed Inspector Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector, Simla, Baksa, after accepting Rs.40,000/- in his office from the complainant for providing relief to his relative in a criminal case.”

In a separate incident that occurred last night, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption detained an Assam police Sub-Inspector (SI) and a former Home Guard in Dhubri district on bribery allegations.

The arrested SI, Rahizuddin Ahmed, was assigned to the Bilasipara Police Station in Dhubri. Sonaruddin Sheikh, a former member of the Home Guard, was identified as the accomplice.

The duo was apprehended for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribe money in exchange for tampering with the case diary before presenting it in court. Their actions compromised the integrity of the legal process.

The recent arrests highlight the commitment of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption to combat corruption and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability within government institutions. Such actions serve as a strong deterrent to those involved in corrupt practices.