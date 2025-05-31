Assam CM Announces Direct Delhi–Jorhat Flight, Major Air Connectivity Boost in Sight

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: As part of a major initiative to increase regional air connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that a direct non-stop flight between New Delhi and Jorhat will start in mid-September 2025. The development was made after a high-level meeting with the top brass of IndiGo Airlines in New Delhi and was communicated via the CM’s official X handle.

It was a pleasure meeting IndiGo leadership in New Delhi to talk about their plan for increasing air connectivity of Assam,” Sarma shared. “Delighted to inform that IndiGo is going to operate a non-stop service between Delhi and Jorhat from mid-September 2025.

The session also delved into wider schemes to enhance intra-state and inter-state air transport within and outside Assam. In connection with this, a number of new routes and changes were announced:

The current Delhi–Dibrugarh service will be refurbished with a stop at Guwahati, offering improved morning connectivity between Assam’s two big cities. There will also be a new early morning Guwahati–Silchar flight to cater to an age-old demand from travelers in the Barak Valley area.

Apart from that, a Guwahati–Navi Mumbai route will commence as part of the Winter 2025–26 schedule. IndiGo is also planning to operate scheduled flights from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, which could greatly enhance connectivity to upper Assam.

“These new additions are a big leap towards building the air network of Assam. I welcome IndiGo’s swift and positive action and hope to see more such collaborative actions,” Sarma said, hoping for further expansion of air travel options in the state.

This proposed expansion of air routes is part of a wider vision on the part of the Assam government to link far-flung and underdeveloped areas with better transport facilities. The plans are likely to boost economic activity, boost tourism, and provide greater accessibility to residents and tourists alike.