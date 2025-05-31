26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 31, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Announces Direct Delhi–Jorhat Flight, Major Air Connectivity Boost in Sight

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: As part of a major initiative to increase regional air connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that a direct non-stop flight between New Delhi and Jorhat will start in mid-September 2025. The development was made after a high-level meeting with the top brass of IndiGo Airlines in New Delhi and was communicated via the CM’s official X handle.

- Advertisement -

It was a pleasure meeting IndiGo leadership in New Delhi to talk about their plan for increasing air connectivity of Assam,” Sarma shared. “Delighted to inform that IndiGo is going to operate a non-stop service between Delhi and Jorhat from mid-September 2025.

Related Posts:

The session also delved into wider schemes to enhance intra-state and inter-state air transport within and outside Assam. In connection with this, a number of new routes and changes were announced:

The current Delhi–Dibrugarh service will be refurbished with a stop at Guwahati, offering improved morning connectivity between Assam’s two big cities. There will also be a new early morning Guwahati–Silchar flight to cater to an age-old demand from travelers in the Barak Valley area.

Apart from that, a Guwahati–Navi Mumbai route will commence as part of the Winter 2025–26 schedule. IndiGo is also planning to operate scheduled flights from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, which could greatly enhance connectivity to upper Assam.

- Advertisement -

“These new additions are a big leap towards building the air network of Assam. I welcome IndiGo’s swift and positive action and hope to see more such collaborative actions,” Sarma said, hoping for further expansion of air travel options in the state.

This proposed expansion of air routes is part of a wider vision on the part of the Assam government to link far-flung and underdeveloped areas with better transport facilities. The plans are likely to boost economic activity, boost tourism, and provide greater accessibility to residents and tourists alike.

View all stories
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Lakhimpur Floods Kill One, Submerge 230+ Villages After Dam Overflow

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India