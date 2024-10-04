Assam CM announces expansion of Orang NP for wildlife conservation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant move aimed at boosting wildlife conservation efforts in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful reclamation of 22,000 bighas of land from encroachments in the Orang National Park, a press release said on Friday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the expansion of Orang, which now spans a vast area interconnected with Kaziranga National Park and the Burha-Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sarma wrote, “In Assam, we are scripting a new success story in wildlife conservation. Despite opposition from usual suspects, we freed up 22,000 bighas from encroachments in Orang.”

The Chief Minister also emphasized the creation of a continuous, 180-kilometer-long protected area that will allow Assam’s rich biodiversity to flourish.

Additionally, he noted that despite opposition from certain groups, the government remains committed to safeguarding wildlife habitats and preserving the state’s natural resources.

“The area of Orang National Park has now increased manifolds and is directly linked with Kaziranga and the Burha-Chapori WS, creating an unhindered 180-km-long protected area for our animals to thrive”, the Chief Minister added.

The expanded region will offer increased protection to endangered species, particularly Assam’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, along with a wide range of other wildlife.

“This huge area will now sustain diverse forms of flora and fauna, and solidify Assam as a biodiversity hotspot,” Sarma further stated.