Assam CM Announces Rs. 50,000 Crore Investment to Boost Industrial Growth

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: Assam’s Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that innumerable initiatives have been taken forward to set up Assam as “an industrial hub”.

The Chief Minister wrote on X, “a red carpet has been laid for industries to come and invest in Assam”.

Sarma has also declared that over Rs. 50,000 crore of investments in numerous sectors inclusive of semiconductor plant has been transformed in three years.

The Chief Minister has further shared a list of Assam’s growth through industrialisation making the state as an investment destination. The list has unveiled that monetary and policy support have been provided to Start-ups resulting in the appearance of various success stories.

The State Government is also endeavouring to give customised incentives to businesses worth Rs. 13,365 crore of investments.

It is to be noted that Assam has been observing it’s private investment by Tata Electronics to establish a Semi Conductor Plant in Jagiroad generating around 30,000 jobs.