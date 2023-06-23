Assam Chief Minister Announces Plans for Underwater Tunnel in Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, June 23: In a major development, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the construction of an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra river, connecting the regions of Gohpur and Numaligarh. The announcement, made during a public meeting, signifies the state government’s commitment to bolstering connectivity and transportation infrastructure in Assam.

The groundbreaking project, which is expected to have a substantial budget, will commence with the opening of the first tender on July 4, 2023. This tender will seek proposals for the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will delve into critical aspects such as land requirements, project costs, and other essential considerations.

Dr. Sarma expressed his optimism regarding the project, stating that if all goes according to plan, the construction of the tunnel could begin during his tenure. He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given his approval for the tunnel project, underscoring the central government’s support for this transformative infrastructure initiative.

The proposed underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra river holds immense promise for improving connectivity in Assam. It aims to bring the North and South regions of the Brahmaputra closer together, enabling seamless road and rail transportation. This would create a robust road-rail infrastructure where both trains and vehicles can traverse, facilitating smoother movement and reducing travel time between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged that the idea of an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra was once seen as a distant dream. However, discussions were initiated after the central government unveiled its plans for such infrastructure, propelling this ambitious project from concept to reality.

The significance of the underwater tunnel project extends beyond enhancing transportation infrastructure. It holds the potential to spur economic growth, promote tourism, and uplift the overall development of the region. By bridging the gap between the North and South regions of the Brahmaputra, the tunnel will unlock new opportunities and strengthen connectivity across Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister’s announcement regarding the construction of an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra river marks a significant milestone in the state’s quest for enhanced connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

With the project set to enter the tendering phase, Assam anticipates a future characterized by improved accessibility, reduced travel time, and increased economic opportunities. The proposed underwater tunnel is poised to redefine connectivity in Assam, fostering growth and development across the region.