Assam CM chairs Annual General Meeting with Badminton Association officials

The officials deliberated on a range of matters related to the advancement of badminton across the country, such as enhancing infrastructure and providing coaching resources for nurturing young talents.

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that he chaired the Executive Meeting and Annual General Meeting with the authorities of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the year 2024.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “At the 2024 AGM of @BAI_Media, we celebrated the success of our players and resolved to expand our badminton infrastructure.”

Sarma also highlighted that Indian players earned a total of 233 medals across senior and junior divisions during the previous international season, greatly bolstering the sport’s reputation on a global scale.

“With over 233 medals, 2023 was exceptional for Indian badminton. We are proud of our players, coaches, their families and support staff”, the Chief Minister added.

Sarma further expressed gratitude for the recommendations made by BAI members to enhance the badminton environment and praised BAI’s dedication to upholding top-notch training at academies staffed with international coaches, physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning experts.

India’s notable accomplishments encompass the groundbreaking achievement of securing the country’s inaugural bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship held in Dubai.

