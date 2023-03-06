Assam CM Commands SEBA To Call Off HSLC Exam For Cheating

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 6: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination has been canceled as mass cheating has been reported in examination centers. A complete separate examination will be conducted for the candidates of centers where the incident occurred.

One of the examination centers has been recognized as Gonirgram Higher Secondary Examination Centre in the state’s Cachar district. While not less than 50 mobile phones were retrieved from the candidates at Union High School in the district due to which the HSLC exam at this center was bound to be canceled.

The SEBA issued a show cause notice to both these centers and directed them to submit their reply within three days pertaining to the matter.

Assam CM taking apprehension of the incidents of cheating stated that action will be taken against the examination centers where paper leak incidents are taking place. CM Sarma has also summoned the SEBA Secretary Narnarayan Nath. He further said, “Although today the question paper of mathematics subject went viral, the candidates have not benefited.”

As per reports, the paper leak incident was reported in the Cachar district where the question paper was going rounds 15 minutes after the start of the Mathematics exam. A few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms. It was suspected that the photos of the question paper disclosed were from an examination center in Lakhimpur.

