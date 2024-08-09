30 C
Assam CM Directs Swift Rehabilitation Grant Disbursement for Flood Victims

HT Digital

August 9, Friday: In a concerted effort to expedite the rehabilitation process for flood victims across Assam, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a video conference with Guardian Ministers and District Commissioners from Janata Bhawan. The discussion centered around the provision of grants by the State Government to aid in the rehabilitation of those affected by the floods this year.

Joining the conference from Golaghat, Hon’ble Ministers Shri Keshab Mahanta and Smt. Ajanta Neog participated alongside the Chief Minister. During the meeting, CM Sarma directed the District Commissioners to work closely with the District Guardian Ministers to ensure that all necessary tasks, including the re-verification of the list of beneficiaries, are completed promptly. He emphasized the importance of finalizing the disbursement of rehabilitation grants by August to provide timely assistance to those in need.

The State Government’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by flood-affected communities and ensuring that relief measures are effectively implemented without delay.

