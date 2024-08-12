30 C
Assam CM expresses deep pain over tragic deaths of 5 Bol Bum devotees

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic death of five Bol Bum devotees in a tragic accident near the Mahamaya Temple in Kachugaon, the Chief Minister’s Office informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa is deeply pained by the passing away of 5 Bol Bum devotees in a freak accident near Mahamaya Temple, Kachugaon.”

The unfortunate incident occurred in front of the Mahamaya temple located in the Kachugaon area, where a fast-moving truck collided with devotees engaged in the Bol Bom yatra during the sacred month of Sawan. The devotees had assembled at the temple to conduct Jal Abhishekam.

“HCM expresses his condolences to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Sukra Kanta Roy (20), Joyo Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21), and Basudev Roy (22) from Hatigarh Village No. 1 in Gossaigaon.

Nabojit Ghosh (26) and Binan Roy (22) were rushed to Kachugaon Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, Nabojit later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Subsequently, the police officials have detained the truck driver associated with the incident.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
