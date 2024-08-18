27 C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Assam CM highlights progress in Green Energy initiatives

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to advancing a green energy framework, revealing notable progress in the adoption of clean energy through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM Surya Ghar), a press release said on Saturday.

Speaking about the state’s achievements, the Chief Minister noted that Assam is aggressively moving towards a future where most of its electricity and public transport needs will be met through clean sources of energy.

Meanwhile, Sarma in his post on X stated, “We are aggressively moving towards a green energy regime where most of our electricity and public transport needs will be met through clean sources of energy in the coming days.”

The Chief Minister also outlined several pivotal policy adjustments made to ensure a smooth transition to solar energy for consumers which enables residential consumers with solar installations of up to 10 kW to feed surplus electricity back into the grid.

Sarma further informed that consumers who install rooftop solar systems up to 10 kW are exempted from needing technical feasibility approval, thereby streamlining the installation process.

The State Government has also trained 107 solar technicians through a five-day program, thereby enhancing local expertise in solar installations.

Additionally, Assam has enhanced and installed new distribution transformers (DTRs) as necessary to facilitate the effective implementation of the scheme.

