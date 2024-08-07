Assam CM Highlights Progress on Brahmaputra River Infrastructure

HT Digital

August 7, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significant progress being made on the Brahmaputra River infrastructure projects. Sarma emphasized the importance of these developments for the state’s growth and connectivity.

- Advertisement -

“We are committed to transforming Assam’s infrastructure,” Sarma tweeted. “The ongoing projects along the Brahmaputra River will not only enhance transportation but also contribute to the state’s economic development.”

These initiatives are expected to bolster the region’s resilience against floods and improve trade routes, benefiting the local communities and businesses.

Sarma’s proactive approach to infrastructure development reflects the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth in Assam. The progress on the Brahmaputra River projects is a testament to the state’s efforts in enhancing its infrastructure and ensuring long-term benefits for its residents.