Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates Northeast’s first Onco-Robotic Surgery facility in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, April 13: In a significant milestone for healthcare in Northeast India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the region’s first onco-robotic surgery facility at the State Cancer Institute, located within the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises.

According to an official statement, the state-of-the-art robotic surgery system has been procured by the Assam government at a cost of ₹14.99 crore under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) scheme of the Central government.

The machine is equipped with the latest ‘Make in India’ technology, offering enhanced surgical precision, superior control, and 3D visualization capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, chief minister Sarma said, “Assam is beginning Rongali Bihu celebrations by dedicating Northeast India’s first ever robotic surgery facility. Our government hospitals will now offer low-cost, highly precise, and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through ‘Make in India’ technology.”

Sarma added that the advanced facility is expected to significantly reduce operation time and blood loss while enabling complex procedures to be performed with ease and safety.

The integrated system includes universal safety features, an articulating endoscope, and the latest software-based camera controls.

Highlighting the government’s vision to expand access to modern healthcare, the chief minister also announced that similar robotic surgery units will soon be established in Silchar and Dibrugarh.

These facilities aim to provide advanced cancer treatment to residents of Upper Assam and the Barak Valley.

To build the necessary human resources for operating such high-end technology, the Chief Minister said that the government is initiating the establishment of nursing colleges across all cancer hospitals in the state. “These colleges will also offer language training in English and Japanese, opening wider career opportunities for our healthcare professionals,” he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Commissioner and Secretary for Medical Education and Research Siddharth Singh, Principal of GMCH Dr. Achyut Baishya, and Chief Operating Officer of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation Dr. (Major General) Jai Prakash Prasad.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative effort, Sarma acknowledged the support of the ICICI Foundation, which donated high-end medical equipment to the State Cancer Institute under its CSR initiative.

He also extended thanks to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, GMCH, and associated institutions for their partnership in bringing the project to fruition.

The inauguration of the onco-robotic surgery facility marks a significant leap in Assam’s healthcare journey, with the government reiterating its goal to ensure world-class treatment and modern infrastructure for cancer patients across the state. (With inputs from PTI)