Guwahati
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 27 inaugurated Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, a dedicated Chief Minister’s Secretariat that will serve the people of the state.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “With the blessings of the people, Assam gets a dedicated Chief Minister’s Secretariat which will be known as the Lok Sewa Bhawan”.

A new block, named the ‘I’ block, has been inaugurated at the Assam Secretariat, dedicated to serving the public. The Bhawan, named ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’, will serve as the primary operational base for the Chief Minister’s office and the Chief Secretary’s office.

Chief Minister Sarma, in his address to the media following the inauguration, stated that the building was named ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’ to reflect its role in addressing the concerns of the people.

He also revealed that another block is currently under construction, expected to be completed within the next few months.

Sarma expressed hope that the new office would increase administrative efficiency and streamline official procedures. He also stated that efforts are being made to transform the Assam Secretariat over the next 5-10 years.

