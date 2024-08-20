24.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presents Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman cards to old age home residents

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is presenting AADHAR Cards, Ration Cards, Orunodoi Cards and Ayushman Cards to the inmates of Government Old age home at Sonapur on 19-08-24.Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presented Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards as gifts to residents of a government old age home in Sonapur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma announced that the state government would take measures to ensure that these residents could access health check-ups at Sonapur Civil hospital.

During his visit, the residents of the Sonapur Government Old Age Home tied ‘rakhis’ to him and other dignitaries.

Sarma further explained that Aadhaar cards would allow the people living at old age homes to receive five kg of free rice each month. 

“Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Assam CM Jan Arogya Yojana cards would cover up to Rs 5 lakh in annual medical expenses at government hospitals. Orunodoi scheme would facilitate a monthly deposit of Rs 1,250 into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Additionally, the state government would take measures to ensure that these residents could access health check-ups at Sonapur Civil hospital,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, members of various social organisations and community members tied Rakhi to chief minister at a ceremony held at his official residence here today.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal and Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika were present at the event.

Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Railways issues new guidelines for automatic block system training

The Hills Times -
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit