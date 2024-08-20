Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presents Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman cards to old age home residents

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presented Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards as gifts to residents of a government old age home in Sonapur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma announced that the state government would take measures to ensure that these residents could access health check-ups at Sonapur Civil hospital.

During his visit, the residents of the Sonapur Government Old Age Home tied ‘rakhis’ to him and other dignitaries.

Sarma further explained that Aadhaar cards would allow the people living at old age homes to receive five kg of free rice each month.

“Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Assam CM Jan Arogya Yojana cards would cover up to Rs 5 lakh in annual medical expenses at government hospitals. Orunodoi scheme would facilitate a monthly deposit of Rs 1,250 into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Additionally, the state government would take measures to ensure that these residents could access health check-ups at Sonapur Civil hospital,” he added.

Earlier, members of various social organisations and community members tied Rakhi to chief minister at a ceremony held at his official residence here today.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal and Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika were present at the event.