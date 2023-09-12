27 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges MLAs To Unitedly Prevent Religious Fundamentalism

Guwahati, Sep 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that all MLAs, irrespective of party lines, must come together to prevent religious fundamentalism from gaining ground in the state.

He urged all legislators to raise matters concerning emergence of such “negative powers”, in the house for proper discussion.

Responding to the issue of purported arms training during a Rashtriya Bajrang Dal camp in Mangaldai, raised by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, Sarma said police have already registered a case in this regard.

He said legal action was taken by the police although there was no evidence of the use of firearms in the training camp.

“We don’t have any evidence of firearms being used. Air guns were used in the training. If the AIUDF has any such evidence, they can submit to the police and due action will be taken,” he said.

The CM also clarified that the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal is not linked with the BJP or the RSS in any manner, and it is an independent organization.

Sarma also drew attention to the issue of Al Qaeda trying to expand its network in the state.

“Five modules of the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have been busted and four Bangladeshis associated with these activities are still on the run,” he said.

“The House should come together and not allow any negative power to fan religious fundamentalism,” he said.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal camp was organized in a school in Mangaldai town in July this year, with a video going viral in which the youths attending it were purportedly seen being given arms training.

Four persons, including the organizers and the principal of the school, were also arrested during the course of investigation. (PTI)

 

