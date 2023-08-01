Controversy Erupts as Bajrang Dal Holds Arms Training Camp in Assam, Demands for Inquiry Mount

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has come under intense scrutiny and calls for an investigation after setting up an armed training camp in Assam’s Darrang district. Around 350 young men between the ages of 18 and 30 were trained to use weapons, including small firearms, at the seven-day camp in Mornoi Village, which alarmed the public and political circles.

From July 24 to July 30, the contentious camp was held and included instruction in Vedic rituals, politics, martial arts, handling weapons, survival skills, fast thinking, and ideological orientation. The camp was allegedly necessary to address the perceived security danger posed by purported illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, according to the organizers, led by Praveen Togadia, vice-president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.

Saikia expressed concern that such camps could fuel divisions among people from different communities, religions, and linguistic affiliations. He urged the Chief Minister to take legal action against both the organizers of the camp and any officials found to have been complicit.

In response to the allegations, Nilav Ritu, vice-president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, confirmed that the training camp had indeed taken place, emphasizing that it was focused on preparing the youth to address perceived security threats. He claimed that the organization had recruited an impressive 50,000 youths in Assam to aid in its efforts.

When a video of the training camp appeared and was extensively circulated on social media and news websites, especially by India Today NE, a firestorm of criticism was set off. According to reports, the film depicted Bajrang Dal members doing various training drills, such as handling firearms and hand-to-hand combat.

Assam Police acted right away in response to the video’s widespread distribution and mounting public concern. The Darrang Police were given orders by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Assam, GP Singh, to file a case under the proper legal provisions and launch a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. The measure was done to make sure that any potential transgressions during the camp would be dealt with legally.

Reference Mangaldai video – SP @Darrang_Police has been instructed to regsiter a case under appropriate sections of law & investigate the matter and take lawful action. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 31, 2023

GP Singh tweeted, “Reference Mangaldai video – SP @Darrang_Police has been instructed to register a case under appropriate sections of law & investigate the matter and take lawful action.”

The opposition parties, especially the Congress and CPI(M), wasted no time in calling for a thorough investigation and prompt action against the organizers as soon as the video and word of the training camp emerged. In a letter to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Debabrata Saikia, demanded answers and questioned whether the district administration knew about the camp or gave it permission. The need for a thorough investigation and clarification of the district administration’s responsibilities increases as the issue develops. Concerns have been raised about how the issue surrounding the armaments training camp may affect local cohesion and the sensitive social structure.

It is unclear how the investigation will go forward and whether any legal action will be taken against the training camp’s organizers and attendees. It will be difficult for the Assam government to solve these issues while honoring the state’s laws and maintaining peace.