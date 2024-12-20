Assam CM holds late-night meetings to accelerate state’s progress

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a series of late-night meetings with officials to discuss several issues prevailing in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Burning the Midnight Oil for All Round Development of Assam! HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a series of meetings with officials last night to discuss various issues of importance.”

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1869956720451277088

The discussions covered critical areas of governance and infrastructure, focusing on ensuring streamlined administration and boosting Assam’s progress.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for a robust web portal to streamline the transfer process for state government employees, aiming for transparency and efficiency.

Departments were also directed to work cohesively for the seamless execution of the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, the state’s flagship initiative to attract investment and promote economic growth.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, plans to create a new industrial estate were deliberated to give a significant boost to Assam’s industrialization efforts, creating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of this transformative initiative, which is poised to drastically enhance Guwahati’s urban landscape and boost tourism potential.

The progress of ongoing flyovers, the Guwahati Smart City project, and the Saraighat Ranasmriti Stambha were also assessed to ensure timely completion.

Furthermore, updates on this critical energy project were reviewed to ensure it meets its scheduled targets, contributing to Assam’s energy self-reliance.