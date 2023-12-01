Assam CM inaugurates final match of tea tribes and adivasi football tournament in Tinsukia

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the final match of Chief Minister’s Tea Tribes ad Adivasi Football Tournament (U-19 Boys) 2023 in Tinsukia.

“The tournament would go a long way in inspiring the youths of tea tribes communities to take up a career in sports in days to come and bring glory for the state,” exclaimed the chief minister of Assam after inaugurating the tournament.

The tournament witnessed a huge participation of youths belonging to tea tribe communities from across the state.