Assam CM Inaugurates New Secretariat in Dibrugarh

HT Digital

September 6, Friday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated a new state secretariat in Dibrugarh, marking a significant step towards enhancing administrative efficiency and governance in Upper Assam. The inauguration ceremony, held on September 5, was attended by key state officials, local leaders, and members of the public.

The new secretariat, strategically located in Dibrugarh, is expected to serve as a hub for government operations in the upper region of Assam, bringing administration closer to the people. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of decentralizing administrative functions to ensure effective governance and rapid development.

“This new secretariat will play a crucial role in facilitating better coordination among various government departments and ensuring that development initiatives reach every corner of Upper Assam,” said Sarma. He also highlighted that the facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to streamline administrative processes, making governance more accessible and efficient for local communities.

The Dibrugarh secretariat will house offices of several key departments, including revenue, education, health, and public works, among others. It is anticipated to reduce the dependency on the state capital, Dispur, for routine administrative tasks, thereby expediting decision-making and implementation of government policies in the region.

Local residents and business leaders have welcomed the move, viewing it as a positive development that will boost the local economy and create new opportunities. “The presence of the secretariat in Dibrugarh is expected to attract more investment and development projects to the area,” remarked a local business owner.

The new secretariat is part of the Assam government’s broader strategy to promote balanced regional growth and improve public service delivery across the state. As the new facility becomes operational, it is expected to pave the way for more efficient governance and development in Upper Assam.