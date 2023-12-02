Assam CM inaugurates re-constructed Golaghat district library auditorium

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Dec 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 2 inaugurated the re-constructed Golaghat district library auditorium.

- Advertisement -

The 500-seat capacity auditorium built under the city infrastructure development fund of the department of housing and urban affairs will open a new horizon of the culturally enriched district.

The chief minister of Assam urged all writers and publishers to focus on translation as it will take the message of Assam’s wonderful literary creations in the world.

Assam CM Sarma was joined by state finance minister Ajanta Neog and agriculture minister Atul Bora during the inaugural programme.