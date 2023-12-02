19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Assam CM inaugurates re-constructed Golaghat district library auditorium

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Dec 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 2 inaugurated the re-constructed Golaghat district library auditorium.

- Advertisement -

The 500-seat capacity auditorium built under the city infrastructure development fund of the department of housing and urban affairs will open a new horizon of the culturally enriched district.

The chief minister of Assam urged all writers and publishers to focus on translation as it will take the message of Assam’s wonderful literary creations in the world.

Assam CM Sarma was joined by state finance minister Ajanta Neog and agriculture minister Atul Bora during the inaugural programme.

 

7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Dravid blames Ahmedabad’s pitch for India’s World Cup final debacle,...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places