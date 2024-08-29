Assam CM lauds Police for improved conviction, chargesheet rates in 2024

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday commended the Assam Police for their remarkable performance in enhancing law enforcement efficiency across the state.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X highlighted the significant strides made by the police force in terms of conviction rates and timely submission of chargesheets.

According to the data presented at the monthly State Crime Conference, which aims to evaluate the effectiveness of police operations, a total of 3,537 cases have seen convictions up to July 2024.

Sarma wrote, “The @assampolice held its monthly State Crime Conference recently to gauge the efficiency. In 2024, 3537 cases have seen conviction till July while we are maintaining an encouraging over 60% chargesheet rate till July.”

Chief Minister Sarma further expressed his appreciation for the police department’s dedication, noting that the chargesheet rate has surpassed 60% within the first seven months of the year which turned out to be a significant increase from previous years.

Additionally, the rates have steadily risen from 39.30% in 2021 to an impressive 64.56% in 2024, reflecting a consistent improvement in the police force’s efficiency in handling criminal cases.

“Good work team,” the Chief Minister said, applauding the Assam Police.

“Let’s continue to ensure the safety of the people and prompt closure of all cases”, Sarma added.