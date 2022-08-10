Assam CM Launches ‘NeDFI Micro Lending Scheme’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: Commemorating the 27th foundation day of NeDFI, chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the ‘NeDFI Micro Lending Scheme’, aimed at lending a helping hand to the small enterprises and entrepreneurs of the North-Eastern region.

Attending the occasion as chief guest, Sarma also announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore by the State Government towards the ‘Micro Lending Scheme’ launched on Tuesday.

Further, the chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs 7.89 crore on behalf of NeDFI to be distributed among 669 numbers of borrowers under this scheme.

“NeDFI is playing an important role in empowering our region and its people. I hope the NeDFI Micro Lending Scheme with loan size up-to Rs. 2 lakh per beneficiary will help micro entrepreneurs in setting up and expanding their economic activities in Assam and other parts of Northeast,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also spoke about the State Government’s One District-One Product agenda.

This apart, the chief minister also launched the ‘NeDFI Haat’ website, a mobile-based application titled ‘Advancing Northeast’ – a joint initiative between NeDFI and North-eastern Council (NEC).

He also inaugurated the training programme being conducted by NeDFI for aspirants of the ‘Agniveer’ recruitment scheme and distributed local weavers-woven, handloom-produced uniforms to school students.