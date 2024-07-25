28 C
Assam CM meets Education Minister, ensures crucial commitments for state’s educational progress

During the meeting, fruitful discussions took place regarding the transformation of the research, innovation, higher education, and school education field in Assam, along with efforts to link the talented youth of Assam with increased opportunities for education, training, and employment.

Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, securing significant commitments to enhance the educational sector in the state, the Union Minister announced on Wednesday.

During the meeting, fruitful discussions took place regarding the transformation of the research, innovation, higher education, and school education field in Assam, along with efforts to link the talented youth of Assam with increased opportunities for education, training, and employment.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Pradhan stated, “NEP remains a guiding principle in making our teaching and learning landscape more vibrant. @EduMinOfIndia will leave no stone unturned in strengthening capacities of academic institutions and teachers, enabling equitable access to 21st century quality education and fulfilling educational priorities of Assam.”

The Union Minister further emphasized that education plays a pivotal role in the ‘Purvodaya’ scheme, which serves as the driving force behind the government’s commitment to realizing ambitions, empowering individuals, and transforming Assam into a catalyst for development in Viksit Bharat.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the need to improve technical education in Assam. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister also collaborated on strategies to boost technical education, opening doors for more opportunities in the field.

