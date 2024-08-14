Assam CM promises swift action on key issues in West Boragaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a crucial meeting at the Sri Krishna Namghar premises in order to improve the living conditions in New Basti, West Boragaon, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the new slum development committee highlighted key issues, including road conditions, drinking water supply, and the allotment of land pattas.



The meeting, organised by the recently established slum development committee, highlighted numerous urgent matters impacting the local community.

The key issues included the poor state of the roads, insufficient access to potable water, and the necessity for the distribution of land pattas to the residents.

Additionally, these challenges have persistently troubled the area, significantly influencing the everyday lives of its inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging site X to express his gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visit.

Sarma wrote, “Touched by the immense love and affection showered upon me today, during my visit to Natun Basti, West Boragaon in Guwahati. This outpour of love is my constant dose of encouragement to serve Aai Asomi with greater vigour!”

During the meeting, the Chief Minister paid close attention to the concerns raised by the committee and assured those present that the issues would be tackled with the highest priority.

He further instructed the appropriate officials to take prompt action to address these matters, emphasizing the government’s dedication to enhancing the living conditions in the slum regions.