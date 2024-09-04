31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Assam CM Warns of Online Fraud After Two Arrested in Multi-Crore Investment Scam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issues a warning about online fraud following the arrest of two individuals involved in a multi-crore investment scam.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to citizens about the rising threat of online fraud, following the recent arrest of two individuals implicated in a multi-crore investment scam. The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting investors through deceptive online schemes.

The suspects, arrested by the Assam Police, are accused of operating a sophisticated scam that lured individuals with promises of high returns on investments. The scam reportedly involved creating fake investment platforms and misleading marketing strategies to attract substantial amounts of money from victims. Authorities have revealed that the scam ran into several crores, highlighting the scale and impact of the fraudulent operation.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need for vigilance and caution when engaging in online financial transactions. He urged the public to thoroughly verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities and to avoid sharing personal and financial information with unknown or unverified entities. The Chief Minister also reassured citizens that the government is committed to combating cybercrime and protecting individuals from financial fraud.

The Assam Police have intensified their efforts to track and apprehend other individuals involved in the scam and are collaborating with cybercrime experts to address the broader issue of online fraud. The recent arrests serve as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and the role of individuals in safeguarding their own financial well-being.

Authorities are also working to raise awareness about common online scams and preventive measures, aiming to educate the public on recognizing and avoiding fraudulent schemes. As the investigation continues, the government has called for increased cooperation from the community to help in identifying and reporting fraudulent activities.

The case underscores the growing need for robust online security practices and vigilance in an era where digital transactions are increasingly prevalent.

