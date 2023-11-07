Assam Congress issues show cause notice to Goalpara MLA for making hateful comments against Hindus

HT Digital,

Goalpara, Nov 7: Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), issued a show-cause notice on Tuesday to Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for making a derogatory remark against Hindu Priests, including Namgharias.

- Advertisement -

This follows an FIR lodged by a Guwahati resident, who alleged that Mollah’s speech had incited religious enmity and could disrupt public peace. Notably, Mollah made the controversial comment during a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4, 2023, which has sparked widespread criticism across Assam.

APCC’s chief Bhupen Kumar Borah recently issued a show cause notice. In the notice, he emphasized that the Indian National Congress, as a secular democratic political party, is firmly against spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments.

Instead, the party consistently works to promote unity, integrity, and social harmony among the diverse population of the country.

The state unit further stated that the principles and perspectives of the Indian National Congress are not against Saints, Priests, Peers, Maulanas or Namgharias, and that the party has always shown due respect towards them.