Assam DGP hands over Lakhimpur murder probe to CID

GUWAHATI, June 28: The Assam police have transferred the inquiry of recent criminal incident in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Taking to ‘X’, Assam DGP GP Singh stated, “In the interest of expeditious investigation of recent crime at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, the investigation of both the connected criminal cases has been transferred to @AssamCid @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”.

In the interest of expeditious investigation of recent crime at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, the investigation of both the connected criminal cases has been transferred to @AssamCid @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/7Ft8ki0Fmg — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 27, 2024

In an exercise of his authority under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and Assam Police Act, 2007, DGP GP Singh issued a directive on Thursday, entrusting the case to the CID for a prompt and comprehensive investigation.

The identity of the victim in question, Jal Jeevan Mission labourer Jahangir Hussain from the Dhubri district, was determined through DNA testing.

The body was found approximately 200 meters from the home of Sunil Gogoi, a BJP worker who is considered the main suspect and has been on the run since June 1st.

The body was initially believed to be that of Sunil, leading to the registration of a case following a complaint filed by Sunil’s wife, Puspa, asserting the body belonged to her husband. Doubts emerged during the police investigation when it was discovered that Jahangir, who had been residing at Sunil’s residence since May 29, had been missing since May 30.

The DNA analysis confirmed that the genetic material found in the body sample was a match with that of Jahangir’s brother, Jahidul.

Despite successfully identifying the body, the police were unable to locate the missing head.