Dibrugarh deposit scheme case transferred to CID for detailed probe

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Dibrugarh Police Station Case No. 352/2024, related to unregulated deposit schemes involving Bishal Phukan, has been officially handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an expeditious and thorough investigation, DGP GP Singh announced on Sunday.

The Director General of Police informed the transfer of the case on the micro-blogging site X ensuring a comprehensive investigation under the supervision of CID.

DGP Singh also emphasized that the CID, headquartered at Ulubari, Guwahati, would form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead the investigation.

Additionally, the directive to transfer the case came from the Assam Police Headquarters, located in Ulubari, Guwahati.

The order further stressed the need for a prompt and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Dibrugarh PS Case No.352/2024 dtd.02/09/2024, U/S 316(2)/318(4)
of BNS 2023, R/W Section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019 (Bishal Phukan Case) has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati for expeditious and thorough investigation. CID would form a SIT for investigation of this case”, Singh stated.

