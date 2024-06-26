Assam DGP orders inquiry into alleged police assault on youth in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 26: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has ordered to initiate a probe into claims that three officers from the Basishtha police force attacked a young individual, leading to a fractured leg during an incident that occurred at night.

An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason. . https://t.co/xaeerK2MSv — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 25, 2024

As per reports, the alleged incident took place shortly after the officers were observed bathing in the Basishtha river.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers allegedly assaulted the young individual without any provocation while being suspected of being under the influence.

As a result, the victim sustained severe injuries and was promptly admitted to the hospital for urgent medical care.

In response to the incident, DGP GP Singh took to social media platform X, stating, “An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason.”

The local community, deeply disturbed by the purported misconduct of the police force, has firmly requested a comprehensive inquiry.

An official complaint has been lodged at the Basishtha police station, as the residents urge for responsible actions and fair retribution for the victim.

Authorities are urged to promptly address this act of violence and take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.