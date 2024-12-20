Assam eases Basundhara 3.0 applications, approves infra projects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: In a decisive move to streamline land settlement under Mission Basundhara 3.0 and boost infrastructure development, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved several key initiatives, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The initiatives include easing land patta application requirements, enhancing rural and judicial infrastructure, revitalizing industries, and reforming power utilities.

With the December 31 deadline for applications fast approaching, the Cabinet has simplified the process for educational, religious, and cultural organizations like Namghars, temples, and clubs.

These institutions no longer need to submit registration certificates during the application stage.

Instead, they will provide proof of registration at the final settlement offer.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma said, “This decision provides organizations three to four additional months to complete their registration while ensuring they can apply before the deadline. So far, nearly one lakh applications have been received, and we hope this number increases significantly by December 31.”

Meanwhile, to bolster judicial infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the construction of a state-of-the-art Judicial Township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

The township will provide residential accommodations, safety measures, and essential amenities, with financial sanctions granted for acquiring patta land.

Meanwhile, sharing the updates on the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “After returning from Thimphu, I chaired the #AssamCabinet meeting where we approved: ₹1,272cr for setting up Namrup IV unit of BVFCL, Conversion of Govt loans into equity in power utility companies, Judicial Township, North Guwahati, ₹81cr for rural roads.”

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1869769236652195907

The Cabinet also approved an equity investment of Rs 1,272 crore for setting up the Namrup-IV unit of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Dibrugarh.

Furthermore, loans and grants extended to Assam’s power utilities, APDCL, AEGCL, and APGCL, have been converted into equity, amounting to Rs 937.39 crore, Rs 19.89 crore, and Rs 520.38 crore respectively.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 81 crore for 14 rural road projects spanning six districts to improve rural connectivity and socio-economic development.

Additionally, the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council will see modifications in its notified village list, incorporating the “Sonowal part” in several villages.