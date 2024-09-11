Assam Edu Minister inaugurates 24/7 library at North Lakhimpur College

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated a 24/7 library at North Lakhimpur College with temporary stay facility, Minister Pegu announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Minister thanked Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal for facilitating the funds and expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries present at the event, including Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah and MLA Manab Deka.

He wrote, “Today, I inaugurated a 24/7 library at North Lakhimpur College with temporary stay facility constructed with fund provided by @MoHUA_India . Thanks to @TheAshokSinghal for the fund. The event was graced by the presence of MP @PradanBaruah and MLA @manabdeka.”

Today, I inaugurated a 24/7 library at North Lakhimpur College with temporary stay facility constructed with fund provided by @MoHUA_India . Thanks to @TheAshokSinghal for the fund. The event was graced by the presence of MP @PradanBaruah and MLA @manabdeka .



I requested the… pic.twitter.com/3IbOgdU6Ux — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 11, 2024

During the inauguration, Pegu encouraged the college administration to ensure the library is tailored to meet the needs of students preparing for civil services exams and research scholars.

“I requested the College to equip the library for students preparing for civil service and research scholars”, the Minister added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the 24/7 library has turned out to be a significant step in enhancing academic resources in the region, providing students with a conducive environment for focused study and research.