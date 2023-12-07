21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu talks about National Education Policy during appointment letter distribution

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 7: Since Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government assumed power in Assam, 143 individuals have been appointed under the education department, according to Minister Ranoj Pegu.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to new inductees under the directorate of higher education in Assam, Pegu highlighted the importance of daring to act. Pegu discussed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Assam, acknowledging that many senior figures were initially opposed to the idea.

He stressed the government’s courage in implementing the Shiksha Setu initiative, which currently serves over 45,000 students and has received a national award.

Pegu also urged teachers to focus on the holistic development of students, prioritising their employability. Of the 58 individuals who received appointment letters, 55 were appointed as assistant professors at provincialized government colleges, and three were appointed to grade three positions.

Pegu expressed his privilege at serving as the state’s education minister and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing one lakh appointments.

Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu announces setting up of five hydropower projects...

The Hills Times - 0
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya