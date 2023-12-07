Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu talks about National Education Policy during appointment letter distribution

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 7: Since Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government assumed power in Assam, 143 individuals have been appointed under the education department, according to Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Speaking at the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to new inductees under the directorate of higher education in Assam, Pegu highlighted the importance of daring to act. Pegu discussed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Assam, acknowledging that many senior figures were initially opposed to the idea.

He stressed the government’s courage in implementing the Shiksha Setu initiative, which currently serves over 45,000 students and has received a national award.

Pegu also urged teachers to focus on the holistic development of students, prioritising their employability. Of the 58 individuals who received appointment letters, 55 were appointed as assistant professors at provincialized government colleges, and three were appointed to grade three positions.

Pegu expressed his privilege at serving as the state’s education minister and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing one lakh appointments.