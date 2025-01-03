Assam elephant population increases to 5,828

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said elephant population in the state increased to 5,828 from 5,719 in the last seven years.

The forest department’s Elephant Population Estimation in 2024 revealed a growth in elephant population, with 36 per cent of them being adult females.

“A safe haven for our Gentle Giants. Assam means animal safety & their thriving numbers tell the tale. The Elephant Estimation Exercise carried out by @assamforest has captured 5,828 jumbos in the State with 36% adult females, bringing joy to every animal and nature lover”, the chief minister posted on X.

The elephant population comprised 3,044 adults, both male and female, 1,042 sub-adults, 717 juvenile and 1,025 calves.

The estimation was conducted in 1,536 survey blocks, across 43 forest divisions with a total manpower of 5,743 involved in the exercise. Drones were also used extensively during the survey.

‘The @assamforest recently carried out the Elephant Population Estimation in Assam 2024. Carried out after 7 years, the number of elephants have increased from 5,719 to 5,828. Commend the efforts of the Forest Dept in Elephant conservation’, the chief minister added. (PTI)

