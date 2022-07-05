Assam: Eviction Drive Unfortunate: AJYCP

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 4: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Bokajan said the eviction carried out at 5 mile, Lumding Road is unfortunate.

In a press conference held at its office here, the president of AJYCP, Bokajan, Jitu Phukon said the eviction carried out at Diphu, Lumding Road, Rongpangthir in which 35 families were evicted on July 2 is unfortunate.

He said, “These people cannot go anywhere all of a sudden. Some of the children are giving their exams and some of them are sick. It is very sad that these people were evicted without mercy on the order of Tuliram Ronghang led Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.”

“Whatever it may be, they should have been given time. A relief camp should be organised and ration should be given,” he said.